Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 464.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after buying an additional 1,361,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,060,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,562,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,891,000 after buying an additional 151,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,403,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,411,000 after buying an additional 384,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,413,000 after buying an additional 1,399,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

CDNS stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $3,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,828,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,446 shares of company stock valued at $21,471,837. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

