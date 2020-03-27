Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cairn Energy to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.44 ($2.76).

CNE stock traded down GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 81 ($1.07). 3,024,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $471.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

