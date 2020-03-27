Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 2,100 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after buying an additional 188,285 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 89.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 134,264 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.