Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.16. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205. 77.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.