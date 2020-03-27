Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 122.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

CPRI stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.