Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.15 Million Stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,530,000 after acquiring an additional 193,742 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 339,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,629,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QGEN. Citigroup started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra increased their price objective on Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qiagen from to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

QGEN stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.