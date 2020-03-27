Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sealed Air by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 411,036 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 363,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 607,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 193,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1,214.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 160,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 148,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

