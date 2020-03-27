Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 1,800 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 237.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $197.51 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

