Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 31,800 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $7,485,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 130.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

