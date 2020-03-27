Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,300 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 704,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

