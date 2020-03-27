Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 385,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $756,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $2,538,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $218,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

