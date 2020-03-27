Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 62,400 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 674.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

