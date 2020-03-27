Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.16.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. Huazhu Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

