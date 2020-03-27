Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $583.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $666.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.29. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $452.42 and a 52 week high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

