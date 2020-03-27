CaixaPay Hits Market Capitalization of $110,467.45 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded down 47% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $110,467.45 and $3.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.02552465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00193371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00041506 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

