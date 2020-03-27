Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $3,429,073.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,807,659.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 166.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $942.54 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

