Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,471,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 27th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 125.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198,892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 166.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

