Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the February 27th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $13.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Headinvest LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Caledonia Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Caledonia Mining in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

