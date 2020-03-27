Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGY. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

CGY traded down C$0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.80. 12,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,734. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $337.68 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$99.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

