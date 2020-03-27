California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of California Water Service Group worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. 20,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,958. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

