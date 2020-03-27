Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CALA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $47,550,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,559,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,586,000 after buying an additional 2,809,160 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $13,856,000. Morgenthaler Management Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $16,560,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $7,550,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

