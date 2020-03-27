Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CALA. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 944,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

