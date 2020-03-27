Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 2,244.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,962,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835,846 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.30% of Callon Petroleum worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.58. 560,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,794,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $239.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

