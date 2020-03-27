Canaccord Genuity Lowers Avicanna (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) to Buy

Avicanna (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDDPF remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands.

Get Avicanna alerts:

About Avicanna

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Otixal, a prescription product for the treatment of acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes in pediatric patients; Cuvposa, which is indicated for sialorrhea in patients aged 3-18 years with neurologic conditions, such as cerebral; and Rupall, an allergy medication.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Avicanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avicanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.