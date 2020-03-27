Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 917,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,655. The company has a market cap of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.34. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

