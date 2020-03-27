Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s current price.

ERIC has been the topic of several other reports. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.98.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 11,200,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175,689. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 51,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

