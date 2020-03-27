Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

CAGDF stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

