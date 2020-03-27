Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,886 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $26,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 50,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $21,209,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

CM opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CM. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

