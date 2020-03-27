Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,387 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.02.

Shares of CNI traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,747. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.38. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

