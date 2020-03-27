Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $219.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

