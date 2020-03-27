Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 863,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 27th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 453,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $9.12 on Friday, reaching $210.30. The company had a trading volume of 340,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

