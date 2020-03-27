Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to $171.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 169.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded down $4.61 on Friday, hitting $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

