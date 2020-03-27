Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($11.51) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($10.43).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHVN. Oppenheimer downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,292. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,021 shares of company stock worth $8,458,346. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

