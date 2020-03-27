Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 101,664 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 189.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,664 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

