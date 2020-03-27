Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 49,942 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5,324.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $859,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,864 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $20,771,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $16,728,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.13.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. 216,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

