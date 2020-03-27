Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $777,620,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,946,173. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

