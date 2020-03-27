Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys 23,598 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 57,556.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 1,164,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,541. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

