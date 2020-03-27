Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys 33,614 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 595,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,100,840. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

