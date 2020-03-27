Capital Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.21% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. 2,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.78.

HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

