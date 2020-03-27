Capital Bank & Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350,400 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.74% of Skyline worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline in the third quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Skyline during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,934.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $16.15. 8,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,296. Skyline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

