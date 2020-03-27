Capital Bank & Trust Co Decreases Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.36% of Hexcel worth $22,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 201.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hexcel by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after acquiring an additional 381,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HXL traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

