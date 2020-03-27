Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. City Holding Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.31. 324,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,876,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

