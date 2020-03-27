Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 18,360.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,289 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 46,104 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,618. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

