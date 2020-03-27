Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 41.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 941.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display stock traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.70. 6,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average of $183.02. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.45.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

