Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $14.70 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,580 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.11 on Friday, reaching $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,433,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

