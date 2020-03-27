Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $19.92 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 485.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,701 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $19,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.69.

NYSE:RCL traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

