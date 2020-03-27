Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $20.98 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,140 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 1,757,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,797,763. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The company has a market capitalization of $309.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

