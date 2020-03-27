Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $23.43 Million Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 783,735 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $23,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,583,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after buying an additional 299,633 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,039,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,636,000 after buying an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after buying an additional 2,178,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after buying an additional 991,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after buying an additional 487,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

AMX traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $12.39. 91,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.