Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $23.82 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 43,408.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,532,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

