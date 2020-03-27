Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,347 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,286,000 after buying an additional 1,177,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,965,000 after buying an additional 1,855,884 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

PFE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. 4,744,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,447,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

